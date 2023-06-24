Now there are those who look up to the sky and see three bright stars: the first appeared in 1957, the second in 1982, the last last night. The Constellazione Olimpia was born and the faces of Ettore Messina and his boys finally shine, winning the thirtieth championship in Milan against a never-tamed Virtus Bologna. Messina like Cesare Rubini and Dan Peterson, the coaches of Simmenthal and Billy already in history. It’s the most beautiful victory, because it’s not taken for granted and against the usual opponent, in a final that closes a season that started badly with the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup and with the vanishing finish of the Euroleague playoffs.