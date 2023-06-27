AC Milan is one of the teams with the longest history in Italian football but also one of the teams with the most fans outside of the European country. In recent seasons, the Rosoneri team has once again managed to be the protagonist, having won the Serie A title again after almost 9 years and, in turn, went very far in the last edition of the UEFA Champions League where they they ran into Inter, their arch-rivals, in the semifinals. Now they want to continue with this good moment and seek to close the signing of one of the best promises of Argentine football.
More news about the European football transfer market:
Who is close to reaching Stefano Pioli’s team is Luka Romero, one of the best players of the Argentine National Team during the last U-20 World Cup that was played at the end of the European football season. The young man of just 18 years decided not to renew with Lazio and was left with the pass in his power to have the ability to decide about his future. These were his statistics with the capital team:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
twenty-one
|
360′
|
1
|
0
|
0
Now, Milan wants to continue with this positive trend and continue competing with titles, but at the same time it is a good place to arrive for Romero since the Rosoneri team will participate in the UEFA Champions League next season, so he will have to play a huge amount of games and this will allow him to add a good number of minutes to an interesting level of competition.
What other signing is AC Milan planning?
The team that finished fourth in last Serie A is focused on reinforcing the midfield, especially after agreeing the departure of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle for €70 million. One of those targeted to arrive is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, from Chelsea, who is very close to reaching the San Siro for a figure close to €15 million, which would be a real bargain.
#Milan #close #finalizing #arrival #young #promise #Argentine #National #Team
Leave a Reply