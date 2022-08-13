Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

Italian reports revealed that the opening match of the Italian league “Calcio”, between Milan and Udinese, at the San Siro stadium, is close to selling tickets in full, in a phenomenon that occurs for the first time, since 2009, when the first round witnessed the “derby” meeting in the city, and that The enthusiasm increased after the Rosnery won the title last season.

Sales reports indicate the sale of more than 60,000 tickets, and the San Siro stadium is approaching the “full number” slogan. It is noteworthy that the public attendance will be diverse from 114 different nationalities, as statistics indicated that there are 40,000 subscribers this season, while 30,000 are sold. Ticket across various platforms and bookings have exceeded 60,000 tickets so far.

The most prominent nationalities that bought tickets, according to statistics, to attend the San Siro stands, along with Italy are France, Switzerland, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium.

Another phenomenon witnessed in the first official match of AC Milan, the holder of the “calcio” title, is the percentage of young fans, as more than 12,000 tickets have been sold to people under the age of 20, and the average age of the fans in the stands will be 32 years old.

The most prominent challenge for Milan this season will be to try to win the 20th title in the Italian League, and get the second star on his shirt, as each team that wins the title 10 times gets a star for it, knowing that Juventus is the only one who holds 3 stars by achieving the title 36 times.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli confirmed during the press conference before the confrontation, not paying attention to what some say about the decline in the team’s strength this season, due to the lack of large transfers, and said: We are strong Milan, and I saw the same approach in my players who presented last season, and this is what makes me always look forward to things positively.