Milan Inter live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Italian Super Cup match

AC MILAN INTER STREAMING TV – Tonight, Wednesday 18 January 2023, at 20 Milan and Inter take the field at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), a match valid for the Italian Super Cup 2022-2023. Where to see Milan Inter live on TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Supercoppa match between Milan and Inter will be visible on live free-to-air TV on Canale 5. Extensive pre- and post-match coverage with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Milan Inter is scheduled for 8 pm today, Wednesday 18 January 2023. Commentary entrusted to Riccardo Trevisani. Alongside him, in the role of second voice, Massimo Paganin. Live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Play.it. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Milan Inter on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leão; Giroud. All. Pioli

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, Unripe, Staves; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko. Herds Inzaghi

