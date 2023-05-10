Milan Inter live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Champions League semi-final

AC MILAN INTER STREAMING TV – This evening, Wednesday 10 May 2023, at 21 Milan and Inter take the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan for the first leg of the semi-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. The first act of the derby which will sanction one of the two finalists of the most important European club competition. Where to see the Milan Inter match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the Champions League match in detail:

Milan Inter: where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Champions League match between Milan and Inter will be visible on live TV and live streaming on Amazon Prime Video and unencrypted, free, on Tv8. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Milan Inter is scheduled for 9 pm today, Wednesday 10 May 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Match : Milan-Inter

: Milan-Inter Where : San Siro stadium, Milan

: San Siro stadium, Milan Date: Wednesday 10 May 2023

Wednesday 10 May 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Amazon Prime Video, TV8

Amazon Prime Video, TV8 Streams: Amazon Prime Videos

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Milan Inter on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for tonight’s match at 21: