Luca Bianchin and Vincenzo D’Angelo

In a week, Milan will have tachycardia. For now, more than counting the beats, count the tickets: San Siro, 7 days before the first leg of the Champions League semifinal, is already sold out. The 74,000 tickets (abundant) have a name… and even the disappointed fans number in the thousands. The race for tickets, in fact, has sent the online ticketing systems into a tailspin and Milan fans have been queuing up at Casa Milan since Saturday night: there are videos recorded at half past one in the morning, with the sale for ticket holders Red Black Heart card scheduled from 12.

THE TWO RECORDS — Milan will not communicate the collection in these days – it will probably have to wait for the day of the match – but three predictions can be made. One very simple one: Milan-Inter will beat the 9,133,842 euros of Milan-Tottenham (on average, 122 euros per ticket), becoming the football match with the highest grossing ever in Italy. Another, almost obvious: the record will be broken already in the second leg, because Inter have chosen even higher prices. Inter-Milan will be (who knows for how many years…) the number 1 box office match in history. The third prediction is less… mathematical but definitely feasible. See also Inter, assault on Dybala. Marotta prepares the last rude to Juve

TEN MILLION — Milan next Wednesday will break down the 10 million euro box office for the first time in Italy. As always, the club has chosen two price ranges: one for season ticket holders (from 69 to 419 euros), one for sale to Cuore RossoNero holders (from 104 to 459). The total number of season-ticket holders is about 800,000 euros higher than that of Milan-Tottenham and the higher prices for the second phase will do the rest. As for Milan-Napoli in the quarterfinals, obviously, there was no free sale. Ten million therefore, fundamental for the Rossoneri budget, which thanks to the great run in the Champions League could be profitable for the first time since 2006.

THE RETURN — Fans who want to enter San Siro can only bet everything on the second leg. A very complicated operation because the requests received by Inter would fill two Meazzas, not one. These are hours of fire for Inter, with the 41,000 season-ticket holders who have already gone to the assault on the coupons reserved for them in view of the derby on 16 May. Yesterday season-ticket holders in the places that UEFA will guarantee to Milan fans had the opportunity to choose the new sector, while starting tomorrow afternoon the hottest phase will begin, the one which allows season-ticket holders for at least four years to be able to purchase two more tickets for own family members. This will be followed by the phase reserved for Inter Club members and Siamo Noi card holders (Friday). Here, these last two phases already seem to be at high risk, while it is practically excluded that we can get to the free sale. Milan supporters, on the other hand, will have away tickets available, which, like the first leg, will cost 69 euros. The sale will be managed by Milan and there would not even be a need to write how it will end: second game, second sold out. See also What are the new records achieved by Mohamed Salah against AC Milan?

May 3 – 07:30

