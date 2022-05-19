Milan-Inter, the app for neighbors launches a call to action on the platform to gather supporters in neighborhood bars

The Serie A football championship is about to come to an end, in a final sprint that will keep fans glued to their screens for the last 90 minutes. This year Milan was the queen city of the championship, with Inter And Milan always paired at the top of the leaderboard throughout the season. After a long wait, the fans of the two teams have returned to experience the atmosphere of the great challenges of the past, capable of elevating the Milanese one among the most iconic rivalries of Italian and international football.

A rivalry that has always been characterized by the great respect between the two fans, divided by colors, but united by the same passion for their favorite team. Because of this Nextdoorthe first and most used app for neighbors, has decided to launch a call to action on its platform, inviting the fans of the two teams to meet in neighborhood bars to experience the final sprint together.

“At Nextdoor we think that sport has always played a fundamental social role, a passion capable of breaking down barriers and uniting people overcoming political, economic or social differences” – he commented Andrea Tessari, City manager for Milan at Nextdoor. “With this initiative we hope that the fans of Inter and Milan in the 500 Nextdoor districts can return to share a historic moment for the city, living a day dedicated to the healthiest values ​​that sport promotes. Regardless of the result, Sunday 22 May will be a date that will enter the collective memory of the Milanese and we hope that many will enjoy and share the moment with their neighbors “.

