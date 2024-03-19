Curva Nord investigation, important Inter managers also heard from prosecutors

There Milan Prosecutor's Office has been investigating the links between the 'ndrangheta and the North Curve of Inter. It all started with the murder of one of the former leaders of the Nerazzurri organized supporters, Vittorio Boiocchikilled on 29 October 2022. The investigators are getting to the bottom of the matter, to the point that last Friday – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – they were questioned from the anti-mafia commission also important managers of Inter, this is – according to what appears to Il Fatto – the president of the supervisory body, the lawyer Adriano Raphaelsand the Senior security manager, Gianluca Camerucciofor hours they answered the prosecutors' questions.

On the anti-mafia table last Friday – continues Il Fatto – doubts were then raised about the relationships between curve and society but also on what revolves around the matches every Sunday: car parks, sandwich shops and a non-profit organisation. Questions were also asked about Mi-Stadio, the club halfway between Milan and Inter which has the municipal concession over the entire area around the Meazza. The investigators – concludes Il Fatto – are also trying to trace the dynamics of another murdercross-referencing the data that emerged from the investigation documents of the Digos after the death of the Inter ultra Dede Belardinelli killed during the clashes dated 26 December 2018 before Inter-Napoli.