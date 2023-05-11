MILAN-INTER 0-2 REPORT CARDS: DZEKO DOMINATES. PROMOTION OF THE CHAMPIONS DERBY

Dzeko vote 8 – The goal in the cross that puts Inter ahead 1-0 after seven minutes is a jewel. The Bosnian places a hook on Milan’s chin after seven minutes and the opponent immediately staggers. Edin dominates up front for physical strength, charisma and quality. The only drawback, the Bosnian would have the ball for the 3-0 in the second half, but he misses it

Mkhitaryan rating 7.5 – He enters the heart of the Milan defense and punishes it mercilessly (beautiful the veil of Lautaro vote 6.5, which is worth an assist). Then an hour of great attention and coverage until the entrance of Brozovic (score 6.5 the ball between the Croatian’s feet is as if it were locked inside an impregnable safe)

Alessandro Bastoni vote 7,5 Never suffering defensively, he almost even gets the satisfaction of sending Dzeko in goal for Inter’s potential 3-0 (Maignan saves). On Tonali’s post he deflects the ball slightly and providentially (even if the referee and linesman don’t see it and Milan don’t take the corner they were due)

Alessandro Bastoni (photo Lapresse)



Stretcher – Calhanoglu vote 7 They dominate Milan in the middle of the field. In the Inter that dominates the first half and controls in the second half there is their run, the sacrifice and the plays that send the Devil into a tailspin. Hakan kicks the corner to make it 1-0 and then the ball that could definitively knock out his former team, but the shot from outside crashes on the post in Maignan beaten.

Dumfries vote 7 Master on the wing, he wins the duel with Theo Hernandez

Maignan vote 6.5 Innocent on the two goals, he avoided the wreck with a great save on Dezko in the second half

Thiaw vote 6 He enters the second half for Kjaer and confirms the feeling of brilliance he also showed in the second half against Lazio last Saturday. He is to blame for kicking badly from a good position in the endgame

Saelemaekers vote 6 – All in all, the Belgian is one of the least worst in the AC Milan first half: he runs, tries to sting and shows himself. But picking up a little. Instead of him comes a Origin (score 6) with the right attitude and which offers a couple of interesting accelerations

Tonali vote 6 – Inter suffers in the first half, assists the insertion of Mkhitaryan on Inter’s 2-0. He has the merit of trying to give Milan a jolt at 0-2 and, in particular, in a second half of hope and will, but lacking that goal that would have given the Devil so much oxygen in view of the return leg.

MILAN-INTER 0-2 REPORT CARDS: KRUNIC-BRAHIM DIAZ SINK. THEO HERNANDEZ, NIGHT OF HELL. REJECT THE CHAMPIONS DERBY

Calabria vote 4 Dzeko loses on the 1-0 goal by failing to contain him, but the real question is: why is he marking the Bosnian – to whom he makes so many kilos and about fifteen centimeters – on a corner? At 2-0 Di Marco is lost (who will then launch Mkhitaryan into the net)

Krunic vote 4 – Overwhelmed by the Nerazzurri midfield, the Bosnian joker is insufficient in the containment phase and never incisive when he has to set up

Brahim Diaz vote 4 He never manages to turn on the light of Milan

Brahim Diaz – Marcelo Brozovic (photo Lapresse)



Theo Hernandez vote 4.5 He loses the confrontation with Dumfries and never manages to accelerate as he knows on the wing. Night of hell for the French full-back: Inter closes all offensive outlets for him and for Milan, already devoid of Leao’s inspiration, it’s pitch black.

Kjaer-Tomori vote 5 They suffer and struggle to contain the Dzeko-Lautaro couple

Messias vote 5 He shows that he has good footing, but when he gets the ball from the possible 1-2 he kicks very badly

Giroud vote 5 Never assisted worthily by his teammates in the 90 minutes: he doesn’t see the ball.

MILAN-INTER 0-2, PIOLI AND INZAGHI: THE COACHES’ REPORT CARDS

Stefano Pioli vote 5 His Milan is overwhelmed: the team’s approach to the match is really bad, after half an hour they go 2-0 down, suffer in midfield and risk 3-0. Of course, without Leao, with Bennacer knocked out after a few minutes and with few alternatives that can give a jolt from the bench, life for the Rossoneri coach is not easy

Simone Inzaghi vote 7.5 The other face of the derby is an Inter that takes the field with the right energy, attacks the match and dominates in the first half (controlling in the second except for a couple of isolated episodes) without ever suffering. The choice to start with Dezko (instead of Lukaku) in front alongside Lautaro and Calhanoglu in the middle of the field (with Mkhitaryan and Barella) was winning.

Stefano Pioli and Simone Inzaghi (photo Lapresse)



