Milan-Inter towards the semi-final of the Champions League

“In the world of football you cannot increase revenues if you don’t have adequate stadiums”. This is how the President of Milan, Paolo Scaroni, expresses his conviction regarding the extreme importance of having owned stadiums. “I could sell tickets dedicated to companies for 5,000 euros…”. The Rossoneri manager adds: “We don’t want to increase popular prices, but only host companies that can spend astronomical sums”.

It would be necessary to remind President Scaroni what prices were applied for the semi-final of the Champions League, in the old, “hated” by you gentlemen San Siro (starting from 69 euros – third tier – for season-ticket holders exercising pre-emption rights ).

Consequently, the feeling of repulsion of many true fans is to be expressed. Historical fans who, like myself, have not moved away from Real Football, but these are the masters of finance who have moved away from Real Fans, have adopted loyal customers and have exterminated Football by replacing it with the new entertainment.

A commodity that does not have even a crumb of respect for true passion, the tradition, the personal and collective history of half a century of support and love for the colors and coat of arms of our teams. History will speak of you when you fail with your commodifying, hedonistic, and disvalue project.

