The Englishman came off after 72 minutes due to a problem with his left thigh, while the French goalkeeper suffered problems with his flexor. And on Saturday there is Verona at San Siro

Francesco Pietrella

Not even time to review the match before Pioli is already in trouble. The 0-0 against Newcastle smacks of mockery. A couple of strong and precise slaps landed on the Rossoneri coach’s face. In addition to having lost two points, he will have to give up two players: Loftus-Cheek, one of the best at the start of the season, left the field twenty minutes from the end due to a thigh muscle problem, while Maignan suffered a flexor problem . Sportiello and Musah have entered in their place, and will probably play from the 1st minute on Saturday against Verona.

See also Hernán Darío Herrera: 'We have not won anything, we will continue fighting' Loftus Cheek — Let’s start from the first knockout in chronological order. Loftus left the field in the 72nd minute. After a personal action he unloaded the ball, rested on his knees and then sat down on the pitch. He immediately asked for the pitch. It is a discomfort in the right thigh. The Englishman has been one of the most positive in these first 4 games, he also provided an assist, but his Achilles’ heel has always been injuries. Last year he was out for two months due to a calf problem. He missed 5 games for Chelsea. The Rossoneri hope it isn’t that serious.

maignan — And we arrive in Maignan. The Frenchman was replaced in the 82nd minute. In his place was Sportiello, who in the end also saved the result by sending Longstaff’s dangerous right-footed shot into the corner. Flexor problem for him, even if it’s not very clear. It’s definitely a muscle injury. Last year he was out for 5 months due to a calf problem. He missed 25 matches between Milan and the national team. 128 days of stoppage. The Rossoneri fans keep their fingers crossed. See also Sergio 'Kun' Agüero would go to the Qatar World Cup as Scaloni's assistant