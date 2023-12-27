Milan injuries, Jovic stops. Problems for the Rossoneri striker

Is the list of injuries at Milan destined to get longer? So far 30 knockouts in the season (out of 21 players), 22 due to muscular problems, the last to Fikayo Tomori (myo-tendon injury of the right hamstring: out a couple of months).

The Rossoneri fans are now keeping their fingers crossed and anxious about Luka Jovic's condition. The Serbian striker, one of the most brilliant in recent weeks (erasing many doubts after a quiet start to the championship) has pain in his ankle due to a blow suffered in Salerno (where he scored the 2-2 goal, the third goal in this season Serie A with an assist in his personal score) and worked separately. We will try to recover it for the race against Sassuolo (where Pulisic-Giroud-Leao should start anyway as the starting trident), but his presence is currently in doubt.

