“There’s a lot of happiness in that celebration, it’s an outlet for all the fear I had for my first career sprint at the Giro d’Italia”. This is how Jonathan Milan speaks after his victory in the first road stage of the Giro d’Italia. “Physically I felt good, yesterday I proved myself to have good legs and today I just had to stay behind my teammates to be positioned in the best possible way. I made my sprint, I’m very happy, it’s something incredible We are gradually refining the technique on the road, for me the road and the track have the same importance”.