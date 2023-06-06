In view of the next stage of the MotoGP scheduled for the weekend of June 11 at the circuit of Mugello the protagonists of the premier class will visit Milan for the event “ MotoGP On Stage “. Appointment Wednesday 7 June at Arch of Peace starting at 18 for an hour and a half show that will make Piazza Sempione shine. On stage music, talents and the voices of Radio Deejay together with the pilots of the MotoGP and their incredible bikes. Free admission, to the delight of many enthusiasts.

The event will be hosted by Guido Meda of Sky and by the artistic director of Radio Deejay, Linus . These are the pilots present: Francis Bagnaia and Aeneas Bastianini (official Ducati), Marco Bezzecchi And Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), Maverick Vinales , Aleix Espargaro And Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia), Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac), Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), Miguel Oliveira And Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) e Luca Salvadori (Prettl Pramac MotoE). These are the teams that will exhibit their “precious” bikes: Ducati, Ducati V R46, Ktm, Ducati Pramac, Aprilia, Yamaha, Honda LCR, Ducati Gresini, GasGas Tech3 .

Aprilia racing in Milan

At the same time, five Aprilia riders also competing in the premier class of MotoGP, will meet fans and enthusiasts. The appointment is always for Wednesday 7 June, from 2 to 3 pm, at Motoplex in via Broletto 13, the showroom of Piaggio group a stone’s throw from the Duomo and Piazza Cordusio. Maverick Viñales, Aleix Espargaro, Lorenzo Savadori, Miguel Oliveira And Raul Fernandez will sign autographs and chat with fans on the eve of Italian GP. Also present was the six-time world champion and MotoGP Legend Max Biaggi. It will be the perfect occasion for autographs and selfies even with the Aprilias RS-GPwhich will always be displayed at Motoplex. In this circumstance it will be possible to make a concrete contribution to the communities of theEmilia Romagna affected by the recent flood, as the official T-shirts of Aprilia All Starsthe event that last weekend in Misano has already collected 200,000 euros to donate to Civil protection of Emilia Romagna, with the proceeds donated to charity.