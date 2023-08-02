Everything about Pioli’s team: from the starting line-up to set-piece takers, up to advice on purchases, everything you need to know about the Rossoneri

Francis Calvi

The assignment of Tone them at Newcastle he allowed the Rossoneri to close numerous goals on entry: Loftus-Cheek And Reijnders they will be essential to replace Sandro and the injured Bennacer (return expected in November), while cleaning brings goals, imagination and experience in attack. The deputy Giroud will be Okay, 23, who exploded with Red Bull Salzburg: he will find space, but the Frenchman remains a point of reference. The main change compared to last year concerns the formation chosen by Pioli: from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3. The midfielders will be called upon to fill the opponents’ penalty area frequently. It’s not a problem for Loftus-Cheek who, when he was a midfielder in Sarri’s Chelsea, finished the season with 10 goals.

who to take and who to avoid — Theo And Leao they are the team's top players: the first is essential for those who focus on the defense modifier (6.43 FM, 4 goals and 3 assists), the second guarantees goals (15 in 2022/2023). It can be relied on too cleaningattacking midfielder with an eye for goal, and on Chukwuezeinserted between the midfielders of the plank.

possible surprises — Noah Okay, born in 2000 taken from Red Bull Salzburg, is among the most promising young center forwards in Europe. Initially he will be Giroud’s backup, but already in the second half of the championship he could give away some bonuses. Taking it together with the French is not convenient: it is better to bet on the newcomer as the fourth slot.

the probable formation of milan — (4-3-3) Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Krunic; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao.

ballots — Thiaw / Kjaer in defense, Chukwueze / Pulisic in attack.

shooter hierarchy — Penalty kicks: Giroud, Theo Hernandez. Free kicks: Reijnders, Giroud, Theo Hernandez.