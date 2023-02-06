Pioli is no longer able to find credible solutions, and another defeat against Tottenham would open up nightmare scenarios

The lesson of last February has served: this time Inzaghi does not put Milan back in the running. Inter takes the second derby in just over 15 days and sinks Pioli. The victory was clearer than the 1-0 final. For an hour the match was so without history that one wondered if he was leaving Inter’s show of strength or Milan’s show of weakness more in the eyes. A decent half second time by the Rossoneri, thanks to the changes in the running, doesn’t change the judgment on poor Diavolo and therefore on the match.

It had been presented as a scary Derby, due to the consequences that a defeat would have brought on the two teams and so it is right to start from who fell into the most frightening nightmare: Pioli’s late Milan. Yes, “it was”: because today he is not even a distant relative of the one who won the Scudetto eight months ago. So unrecognizable with the same performers, as to suggest that that triumph was truly an unrepeatable miracle. The crisis is clear and profound and affects all aspects: game, personality, mentality, identity, cohesion, team spirit, commitment, conviction, dedication, desire to sacrifice. The current Milan lacks everything that had allowed them to achieve the Scudetto feat. The numbers for 2023 are merciless: fourth consecutive defeat, fifth in eight matches in which they have won only once, outside the Italian cup, lost the Super cup. The gap from Napoli is humiliating: -18. Never had a team with the tricolor on their chest defended him so badly. See also Juan Pablo Vargas responds to those who accuse him of "abandoning" Millionaires

We were the first to highlight the shortcomings of a summer market that has so far proved unsuccessful and the serious presumption of the technical area in believing that the sporting miracle could have been repeated, instead of supporting it with a real and important transfer campaign. Mistakes which, combined with a feeling that never fully blossomed with the new ownership, could cost Paolo Maldini his future. But at this point Pioli also ends up in the dock of excellent defendants, unable to raise the team and find credible solutions. He seems confused: yesterday’s initial line-up choices gave Milan the dominance of Inter who had the demerit of not closing the first part with more goal difference. Internal relationships with some players that are no longer idyllic, less impact on the group, errors. And on the 14th Tottenham arrives at San Siro in the Champions League, in the first leg of the round of 16… Another defeat could open scenarios that were unimaginable just a month ago. See also Is AC Milan legible? Does Pioli never change? Not true, that's why

The team and the individuals have their large responsibilities in this vertical collapse. When things go badly, news, rumors, gossip and drafts from the locker room grow and those who begin to surround Milan are not beautiful. Players have the task of returning to look like what they were. Not entering the Champions League area would be very heavy for the club and would lead to half a revolution, with no discounts for anyone.

Whoever is locking up the Champions League area with merit is Inter. He has a large and high quality squad, he can win another Coppa Italia and go on to the Champions League. With the awareness of being strong, however, the regret for a too large detachment from Naples must grow. Spalletti is playing in a separate championship but Inter could and should have had at least six, seven points more. Those that would have allowed her to still hope for the Scudetto. Inzaghi has so far been the man of the Cups. Our opinion is that Inter had the squad to win the Scudetto fairly easily last year and contend for it against Napoli this year. But let Inzaghi smile after this victory: beating Milan twice in two weeks makes the Inter world enjoy and the results of 2023, apart from the slip with Empoli and the draw in Monza, are all on his side. See also Koulibaly is a certainty, the Napoli exteriors are struggling: Lozano, Insigne and Politano down

