Knee problems for the Bosnian midfielder, adductor problems for the Brazilian
For Krunic the problem is a bursitis in his right knee, for Messias it is a matter of adductor discomfort. As expected there will be turnover, but some will be forced into overtime, such as Saelemaekers, while De Ketelaere and Rebic should let Diaz and Giroud rest.
Milan is expected tomorrow at 18 from the match in La Spezia, Tuesday at 21 the return of the semi-final of the Champions League with Milan. And Pioli is always waiting for good news from Leao.
May 12, 2023 (change May 12, 2023 | 3:15 pm)
