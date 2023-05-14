Sunday, May 14, 2023
Milan, in a climate of tension: lose and the players come face to face with the fans

May 14, 2023
Milan, in a climate of tension: lose and the players come face to face with the fans


Milan

Milan players.

Milan players.

Defeat against Spezia in Serie A, before the Champions League duel against Inter.

AC Milan The second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan is not in the best shape on Tuesday, after suffering a heavy defeat (2-0) this Saturday against La Spezia (18th) that could have consequences in Serie A.

The 2022 champions remain fifth with three rounds to go before the Serie A season finale, two points behind fourth place currently held by Inter.

But they could accuse a disadvantage of five points over the last place that grants a ticket to the next Champions League if the Nerazzurri beat Sassuolo this Saturday.

The Pole Przemyslaw Wisniewski (75) overtook the locals, who sentenced through Salvatore Esposito (85). La Spezia harbors after these three points well-founded hopes of salvation. It was his second victory in the entire second round.

tension with fans

At the end of the match, there was a moment of tension when the Milan players faced off with the radical supporters of the team.

The players listened carefully to what the fans had to say, perhaps criticism or perhaps a voice of breath ahead of Tuesday’s game against Inter.

SPORTS

