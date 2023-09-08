“My wife maybe broke the bag, can you come?”. It is the middle of the night at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, when a father looks out into the corridor of the delivery area and finds himself in front of this scene: 5 midwives running here and there, between labor rooms and delivery rooms, non-stop, the anesthetist back and forth from room to room. The spontaneous question: “Do you always work at this pace?”. In reality, the night experienced by the team of the Milanese structure was out of the ordinary. A real ‘stork traffic jam’, between 7 and 8 September. In just 4 hours – from 3.39 to 7.40 – deliveries were concentrated that the hospital does on average in 2 days, if pure and simple statistics are taken into account. Six deliveries – against the daily average of 3-3.5, 1,200 a year – 3 caesarean sections and 3 vaginal deliveries, 3 male and 3 female babies, from 3 Italian and 3 foreign mothers (Philippines, Peru, El Salvador), 3 in first child and 3 to the second. “The perfect symmetry of numbers”.

When this morning, “at the end of this vortex”, gynecologists and midwives, the anesthetist who was divided between epidurals and anesthesia for caesarean sections, and the resident who was on duty looked into each other’s eyes, they were “very tired, but happy”, tells Adnkronos Salute Anna Maria Marconi, director of the San Paolo Obstetrics and Gynecology Operating Unit, university professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and director of the Specialty School. “It was curious, because it all happened in exactly 4 hours, almost to split the minute”.

Four busy hours. “The women who had vaginal deliveries had all 3 asked for an epidural, so we called the anesthetist at 10 pm and he never went away, he followed both these women and the other 3 who had indications for a cesarean And all 6 were in labor at the same time, including caesareans”, reconstructs the primary.

“One of these caesareans – he continues – was done during the work because the newborn had pulled out his arm during delivery. Another because the baby was breech. And the other mother was also in labor, she had had a first child by caesarean section and also the second he wanted to be born like this”. The sequence was this: 3.39 cesarean; 16 minutes later, at 3.55, I leave with an epidural; another 6 minutes pass and at 4.01 another birth with manual secondment. A moment of respite and then a new sequence: 5.24 delivery with epidural; 5.50 cesarean; finally, 7.40, caesarean section for breech newborn. The staff therefore had to organize themselves to manage the ‘traffic’ in the delivery room, and welcomed in order: Nicolò Valentino (3.45 kg), Leonardo (2.94 kg), Giosuè Isaia (3.09 kg), Alice Mya (3.07 kg), Mary Zuri Paulina (3.19 kg), Adara Brianna (2.84 kg).

“It’s always beautiful – comments Marconi – The delivery room is one of the most fascinating places to work, especially when everything goes well in the end. I always say that we do the most beautiful job in the world. It gives you that adrenaline rush, but then when things go right it’s just a joy”. The moms on this night were all in their 30s. Following them with the midwives were 2 structured gynecologists and a resident (“there’s always one for each shift, who helps and gets trained”). Specializing “in his second year and fortunately not in his first guards”, smiles Marconi, given the super work he had to collaborate on. “And he gave us a hand, managing not to be stared at by what was going on.”

In the morning, the team had to deal with the substantial administrative part of reporting – for each birth – the description of the intervention in detail of each step. “We all met together. And there were all the computers occupied by those who wrote the information on the digital file. We reviewed everything” by reconstructing the anomalous ‘baby-boom’.

Could it have been the fault of the moon which, according to popular beliefs, is said to influence labor? “We who deal with births believe in the moon – smiles the gynecologist – and for this very reason we have also analyzed our data by combining them with the various lunar phases of every day, going back years”. Result: “It’s not true that the moon influences births – she reveals – But we still have this feeling”. What moon was there between 7 and 8 September? Last quarter, waning moon. A phase of change, which paves the way for the new moon, expected for September 15th. “Usually the full moon works better, but with climate change you never know”, jokes Marconi at the end of a magical and prolific night, even against lunar predictions.