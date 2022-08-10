Milan, 2 more midfielders for the youth teams with a heavy surname

If the saying that says “good blood does not lie “the Milan may have scored two shots market for the future. The Rossoneri club, in fact, has decided not only to renew the 40-year-old’s contract Ibrahimovic but also – we read in the Corriere della Sera – of card for the club his two sons (both midfielders). Three members of Sweden’s most famous football family will wear the Milan shirt. Zlatan in the first team and at Pioli’s disposal starting from the new year; Maximilianborn on 22 September 2006, ready to be registered in the Devil’s Under 17 team; Vincentborn in 2008, the little one of the house, destined for the Rossoneri Under 15 team.

The visit to Milanello of Ibra the other day – continues the Corriere – was one rush of adrenaline for your teammates, encourage yourself to give your best. The journey a Milan however, it allowed the Swede to begin the practices of membership of the sons for youth teams. So after undergoing rehabilitation at Milanello, Zlatan appeared in the afternoon at Vismara center to accompany Maximilian to the workouts. As a driver, like any parent. The Ibrahimovic they are planning to gather in Milan. One would think that it will not be a move from short duration: Zlatan may to remain from manager after the player’s adventure has ended Milan.

Subscribe to the newsletter

