Ibrahimovic returns to Milan as Senior Management

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan as a board member! He will work closely with Gerry Cardinale in the coming months and years.” So on Instagram Redbird's announcement. Ibra will be Senior Management of the Rossoneri club. “RedBird Capital Partners (''RedBird'') today announced the appointment of Zlatan Ibrahimović (''Ibra'') as Operating Partner for its Sports, Media and Entertainment investment portfolio. In this capacity, he will also serve as role of Senior Advisor to the Ownership and Senior Management of AC Milan”, RedBird then explained in a statement.

“Ibra is one of the most iconic football players in the sport worldwide. He left his mark on every team he played for, winning 34 trophies between Malmö, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona FC, AC Milan, Paris Saint- Germain, Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy. Over the course of his career, Ibra has scored over 570 goals, including more than 500 for clubs, and has done so in each of the last four decades. Ibra has been nominated three times (2008, 2009, 2011) best player of the Italian Serie A and three times (2012, 2013, 2015) best player of the French Ligue 1. He was also top scorer of Serie A in 2009 and 2012, top scorer of Ligue 1 in 2012, 2013 and 2015 and all-time top scorer for the Swedish national team”.

“As an Operating Partner of RedBird, Ibra will collaborate with the company's global investment team in supporting RedBird's existing investment portfolio in sports, media and entertainment. He will help source and evaluate new investment opportunities for the company and advise RedBird portfolio companies on commercial projects, digital content strategies and strategic brand building initiatives to extend their presence on a global basis.

At AC Milan, Ibra will serve as Senior Advisor to the Ownership, which is led by RedBird and includes the New York Yankees, one of RedBird's longest-standing sports partners. Working in close coordination with both the Ownership and Senior Management of AC Milan, Ibra will play an active role in the Club's sporting and commercial operations and will contribute to strengthening its winning culture.

His mandate will include player development and high performance training, promoting AC Milan's global brand and commercial interests and supporting special projects of strategic importance, including the Club's new stadium,” continues RedBird.

What does Senior Management do?

