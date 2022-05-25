Milan, Ibrahimovic operated on his left knee, stop for 7-8 months

The Milan lets know that Zlatan Ibrahimovic “he was operated on his left knee by Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, in the presence of the club’s health manager Stefano Mazzoni, at the Hopital Jean Mermoz in Lyon”. “Arthroscopy – explains Milan – had long been planned to definitively resolve the instability of the joint through the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, with lateral reinforcement and meniscal repair”. Full recovery of Zlatan? “The operation was perfectly successful and the prognosis is estimated at 7-8 months”.

Milan, Ibrahimovic and his future in the Rossoneri

The fact that it was operated suggests that Ibrahimovic intends to continue his career, with the return to the field scheduled after the break for the World Cup in Qatarthat is to January 2023. The future in Milan? In the past few hours, the indiscretion according to which Paolo Maldini had already ready for Zlatan an annual agreement from € 2.5 million plus bonus per goal. Given the new situation, some insiders hypothesize a contract “token“based on attendance. Or Ibra he could decide to start his adventure as a manager, obviously always at Milan. It should be remembered that the Devil as central strikers will have Olivier Giroud highly confirmed and the arrival of Divock Origi arriving on a free transfer from Liverpool (even if it is an offensive joker that can play in the center or in the middle). He will therefore have to consider whether to stay like this or make an important investment in that role. Without forgetting that he must be armored Rafael Leao which has a contract to 2024 with a termination clause of 150 million (and the sirens of Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City: there is talk of an upcoming offer of 120 million blancos).

