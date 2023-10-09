The Giroud goalkeeper craze is popular even among teammates and exes. The latest is Ibrahimovic, who joked about the number 9 and made an appeal to Milan

Olivier’s images are depopulated Giroud as the goalkeeper of the Milan and fans and former teammates have fun on social media. The striker was forced to move between the posts after Maignan’s dismissal last Saturday against Genoa, also making a great save. Ex-teammate Zlatan expressed his opinion on this Ibrahimovic who commented on the incident thus: “It’s never late to find your true position” wrote the former Rossoneri striker to the man who has been his teammate for the past few years. As if that wasn’t enough, Ibra sent a message to Milan asking them to make a goalkeeper shirt with the Frenchman’s name and the number 9. No sooner said than done. The Rossoneri club responded to the call and has already sent it to the sender.