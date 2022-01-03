“Fiber as strong as Ibra”, this is how the on-air campaign from today on is advertised Sky Wifi, that he chose Zlatan Ibrahimovic as an exceptional testimonial. As reported by ‘Calcio & Finanza’, on the notes of ‘Just Can’t Get Enough‘ of the Depeche Mode, Ibra suddenly enters the life of the family, which has long been the protagonist of Sky commercials, and has the opportunity to discover the quality and performance of Sky’s ultrabroadband service. The AC Milan striker has just moved into his new home and asks to be able to use the Sky Wifi connection of his new neighbors, managing to download all the videos of his goals in high resolution in a few moments and to play online without interruptions. In this way, the Swedish champion experiences the power and stability of Sky Wifi’s 100% Fiber. Milan, here is the real alternative in defense to Botman and Diallo >>>