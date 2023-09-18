Milan, Ibrahimovic at Milanello after the derby with Inter and before Newcastle

Milan are licking their wounds after scoring 5 goals against Inter in the derby (here are the report cards of the Rossoneri and Nerazzurri) and, while the team prepares for the Champions League match against Newcastle, he returned to Milanello Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The former Swedish champion – who announced his retirement after Milan-Veronalast at San Siro last season (“When I woke up it was raining. I said, ‘Even God is sad.’ Zlatan’s farewell football conference here) – is a guest in the Carnago Sports Center.

Zlatan is also there #Ibrahimovic today in Milanello on the eve of the match in #ChampionsLeague of the #Milan against Newcastle 🔴⚫🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hqv9B4CTfk — Milan News 24 (@Milannews24_com) September 18, 2023

Ibra arrived about ten minutes before the session: jeans and black t-shirt followed the team’s work from the sidelines, speaking with Pioli and Murelli and then with the duo Furlani-Moncada.

After his farewell to football, there was immediate talk of a possible managerial role for Ibrahimovic as a reference figure and intermediary between the technical staff, the players and the club. Needless to say, fans dream that this rumor could become reality sooner or later…



Zlatan #Ibrahimovic conversation with Stefano Pioli, on the eve of Milan Newcastle pic.twitter.com/WLcHUCq5c5 — Luca Maninetti (@LucaManinetti) September 18, 2023

