The chances are growing that Zlatan will be called up for the match against Lazio: tomorrow’s training will be decisive
The chances of a call-up for Zlatan Ibrahimovic are growing ahead of the Lazio-Milan match scheduled for Sunday evening at the Olimpico. The Swede, in fact, today took part in the group session at Milanello: until yesterday he had limited himself to therapies, in line with the schedule established by the medical staff. Tomorrow’s training will be decisive to understand if Ibra can really join his team-mates in the away match in Rome, a fundamental crossroads in the championship race. Certainly, his presence on the bench would be very useful for Stefano Pioli, who ran out of offensive alternatives in the derby and who recently had to ask Olivier Giroud overtime.
Rebic is back
–
Speaking of options and choices in attack: Ante Rebic is perfectly recovered, the sore knee is no longer inflamed. The Croatian had accused yet another problem of this troubled season in the warm-up between the first and second half of the Coppa Italia derby. At the Olimpico he will be part of the match. Like Alessio Romagnoli, who had already given comforting signals in recent days. Still out, however, Florenzi, as well as obviously Kjaer.
April 22, 2022 (change April 22, 2022 | 14:20)
