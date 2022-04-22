The chances of a call-up for Zlatan Ibrahimovic are growing ahead of the Lazio-Milan match scheduled for Sunday evening at the Olimpico. The Swede, in fact, today took part in the group session at Milanello: until yesterday he had limited himself to therapies, in line with the schedule established by the medical staff. Tomorrow’s training will be decisive to understand if Ibra can really join his team-mates in the away match in Rome, a fundamental crossroads in the championship race. Certainly, his presence on the bench would be very useful for Stefano Pioli, who ran out of offensive alternatives in the derby and who recently had to ask Olivier Giroud overtime.