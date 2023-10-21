60-year-old found dismembered in Milan, neighbor arrested

A 46-year-old Italian man with multiple criminal convictions was arrested during the night by the Milan police for the murder of Marta di Nardo, his sixty-year-old neighbor who had been missing for two weeks. During the inspection carried out inside the man’s home, the woman’s body was found in the false ceiling, depleted and in an advanced state of decomposition. In the house of the arrested person, the Carabinieri of the Milan Investigative Unit and of the Milano Porta Monforte Company found some of the woman’s personal effects and traces emerged of the man’s presence inside the woman’s home in a period following her disappearance.

MILAN, THE ARRESTED MAN, ‘I STABED MARTA IN THE NECK, I DIDN’T WANT TO KILL HER, I’M SORRY’

“I hit her in the neck, I didn’t mean it, I’m sorry. I did it all by myself.” This is essentially what Domenico Livrieri, the man accused of murder, concealment and contempt of the body of Marta Di Nardo, the 60-year-old killed and cut in two by her neighbor, admitted. Words spoken by the 46-year-old, who has been under treatment for psychiatric problems for some time, in front of the police, after having eaten a pizza and taken a nap, when the accusations made by the prosecutor Leonardo Lesti were contested against him.

Subscribe to the newsletter

