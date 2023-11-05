The bodies of two Italian spouses, he 54 years old, she 47 years old, were found in the afternoon in an apartment on Via Piave in Corbetta, in the province of Milan. The bodies, which had stab wounds, were discovered in the bedroom by the 24-year-old son. The Carabinieri of the Abbiategrasso company intervened on site, activated by 118. The technical-scientific investigations of the Scientific Investigations Section of the Milan Carabinieri are underway.