Colombo’s loan release frees up a seat. For Ekitike and Broja, PSG and Chelsea need to find a replacement, so the Serbian track takes off. And from Germany…

Luca Bianchin

Money available: very little. Want to take a 9: a lot. Milan is preparing for the big transfer market with an idea in mind: the Krunic enigma is fine, which will remain unless there are sensational surprises, the inside-out between the left-backs is fine, but the center of gravity of this final is number 9 coming soon. Let’s say an alternative to Olivier Giroud. In other times, it would have been a purchase from the days of the condor.

inside out — AC Milan 2022-23, under central point, had four theoretical options. Giroud, Origi, Ibrahimovic, Rebic. Three out of four, for various reasons, have given nothing but that’s another matter. Pioli for the new year will have three number 9s, Giroud, Okafor and a third name to find on the market. Lorenzo Colombo, in fact, should renew with Milan in the next few days and then go on loan, with Monza as the big favourites. Milan thought about keeping him for a long time but now the idea of ​​giving him minutes and space elsewhere prevails: it’s too important, for his growth, to play for a starting shirt. His place will be taken by others and the race is on. See also Egan Bernal: harsh account of his suffering after losing almost 38 minutes on the Tour

the two candidates — Milan has long since put Armando Broja and Hugo Ekitike on the list. Clear identikits: they are the right age – Broja is 2001, Ekitike is 2002 – and the talent that Milan likes. Broja is back from injury, Ekitike from a bad first season at PSG but Milan are ready to aim for us. Of course, he can’t pay 30 million and depends on Chelsea and PSG, owners of the cards. Can Chelsea loan Broja? Only if he takes a tip. Can PSG lend Ekitike? Only if he finds a square in his attack and fails to sell him, with Germany as a great candidate, also and above all because Hugo could go to Eintracht in exchange for Kolo Muani (with a large adjustment, of course). Meanwhile, Lens, another lead for him, has taken Elye Wahi: one candidate less. Milan awaits.

the alternative — Luka Jovic is in the group of alternatives, not only because Fiorentina showed yesterday that they can attack very well even without him. Jovic responds to Pioli’s needs, who wants a central striker, a real 9, but scores very little: if we’re just talking about the championship, 13 goals from the summer of 2019 to today. Yesterday, however, was also that of Sardar Azmoun, an Iranian, 28 years old, who has been at Bayer Leverkusen since the beginning of 2022. Bild wrote of an agreement between Milan and Azmoun, who will probably leave Leverkusen in the next ten days. The certainty is that Azmoun is ready to do everything to come to Milan: if it were up to him, he would go from one Rossoneri to another. And for sure, at the moment there is nothing between Milan and Leverkusen: no agreement.