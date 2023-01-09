Milan, hunt for “Clown Scrooge”: for 15 years he has been asking for money for sick children and then disappears

He asks for money to help sick children and then disappears. In Milan there is a hunt for a fake doctor, already reported in the past for having defrauded several victims by boasting links to associations that help children with cancer.

The latest report dates back to a couple of months ago, when the man, a 40-year-old man about one meter and 80 tall, asked for a space inside a Coin store to distribute flyers, posing as collaborator of a non-profit organization that helps children in cancer wards with clown therapy.

Introducing himself as “Daniel”, or “Clown Scrooge”, he managed to steal 70 euros from a store manager, who then reported him. This was reported by Il Giorno, according to which the man, who claimed to be a doctor of Mangiagalli and Melloni, had offered the victim three different types of donation to contribute to the care of the children. With 60 euros he could have guaranteed a nursing visit to the little ones, with 70 euros that with a doctor and with 100 euros that of a primary care physician. In exchange for the money for the second option, he also cut off a receipt.

The scammer, captured by the store’s internal cameras, was already known to the police, who received numerous reports of a “Clown Scrooge” or “Pepperone”. In Milan, according to the local edition of Il Corriere della Sera, the man had already made himself known in 2007 in the areas of piazza Duomo, corso Lodi, via Dante and corso di Porta Romana.

The face captured by the cameras is also similar to that of a then 32-year-old arrested in 2015 after a tobacconist’s complaint in Rimini. The man, who allegedly introduced himself as Daniele, or “Clown Scrooge”, was a Milanese with a history of fraud. With him he had a booklet of fake receipts, and he had already cut off about twenty of them.