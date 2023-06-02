SASSARI-MILAN 61-93 Game match match, Milan takes advantage of the first match point available and closes the series with Sassari, accessing the third Scudetto final in a row. Napier a sentence, Shields a guarantee. After the minute’s silence for the femicide of Giulia Tramontano, jointly requested by Dinamo and Olimpia, we start with a Milan at high speeds. Messina’s team strikes with Napier and Voigtmann, still an enigma for the defense of Sassari, while Bucchi relies on the bench to stop the initial guest escape.

Robinson leads the blue-and-whites, finding with his accelerations the changes of pace that seem to be the only weak point of an always productive defense of Milan; on the other side of the field, Shields is the resource that stops the host’s initiative in the best moments and allows Olimpia to close the first part of the match at +5: 36-41 in the 20th minute. After the long break Sassari finds the triples and overtaking, Milan however in the best moment of the landlords responds vehemently, Shields confirms his guarantee, Datome finds the heavy baskets as in game 2 and Olimpia escapes by bypassing the double figures lead at the end of the third quarter. The match was decided at the opening of the last quarter, the 6-0 signed by Napier is worth +18 which puts Dinamo on the ropes, Milan continues to defend strongly forcing Sassari to force. The final surrender comes in the 35th minute with Melli’s basket worth +23 and the new final for Olimpia, Sassari raises the white flag with dignity and greets his PalaSerradigmi, the last possessions only serve to define the final score and pay homage to Jack Devecchi who ends his career as captain after 17 seasons in the Sassari shirt. (Nicholas Cascioni)