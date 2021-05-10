Milan taught Juventus a lesson this Sunday and swept them 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, which allowed them to settle in the qualifying positions for the next Champions League awarded by Serie A. La Vecchia Signora, on the other hand, was fifth and out of them, one point behind Napoli, today the last one that would be entering.

Some goals from the Spanish Brahim Díaz and the Croatian Ante Rebic, as well as a header from the English defender Fikayo Tomori, gave the great victory to Rossonero, who could have even scored four, but the Ivorian Frank Kessie wasted a penalty.

Fikayo Tomori sentenced history.

Nine years later, Milan once again conquered the Allianz Stadium and now ranks third in Serie A, with the same number of points as Atalanta, today second with the best goal difference

Milan celebrated the great victory.

The bad news for the winning team was that Zlatan Ibrahimovic had to leave the court in the second half due to a sprained left knee. Cristiano Ronaldo started at the premises while Paulo Dybala entered with 15 minutes remaining.

The rest of the date

Genoa 1 – Sassuolo 2

Benevento 1 – Cagliari 3

Parma 2 – Atalanta 5

Hellas Verona 1 – Torino 1

Rome 5 – Crotone 0

Juventus 0 – Milan 3