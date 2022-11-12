Renovations, without state bonuses, cost money. This is what AC Milan is doing, step by step, in 2022: updating the Italian champion squad by restructuring the agreements with the most important players and non-protagonists. Eight contracts of the current squad were renewed in this calendar year: Theo Hernandez, Tomori, Tonali, Kalulu, Pobega, Krunic, Ibrahimovic and Gabbia, from the most to the least expensive. In addition, the option right for Antonio Mirante was exercised in July and the redemptions of Alessandro Florenzi and Junior Messias arrived in the summer. Three other owners await a signature: Rafa Leao, Ismael Bennacer and Olivier Giroud.