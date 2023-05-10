The 32-year-old arrested by the police after the issuance of the provision by the public prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro is a serious suspect for the sexual violence that took place in Milan in Piazza Carbonari on the night between 28 and 29 April. It is a Somali citizen, a legal immigrant, reported by a woman who had contacted the authorities after a sexual assault by an unknown person who had intercepted her in her center and had offered her hospitality in her makeshift bed.

She too needed shelter and the man, after gaining her trust, had taken her to a tent in the gardens of Piazza Carbonari and forced her to undergo sexual acts there. The investigations were immediately launched by the specialized section against sexual offenses of the Milan Flying Squad. The elements acquired made it possible to quickly identify a person fully compatible with the description provided by the victim.

The contribution of a witness and of the same woman who recognized the alleged perpetrator in the 32-year-old Somali citizen detained was decisive: he is a homeless man who arrived in Milan from Piedmont a few weeks ago. He was arrested on the orders of the Judicial Authority and is now in the San Vittore prison awaiting validation.