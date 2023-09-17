Milan, hit outside a club by a hit-and-run driver

He had recently left the Alcatraz nightclub with some friends and was crossing the road outside the pedestrian crossing in Viale Jenner when he was hit by a car around 4am. This is how a twenty-eight year old died at the crack of dawn in Milan. The driver did not stop to help him.

The boy, an Italian born in Bulgaria, was rescued and taken in very serious condition – in cardiac arrest – to the Niguarda hospital where he died shortly afterwards. The car came from via Livigno and was headed towards piazzale Maciacchini. The local police, who are carrying out the investigation, are examining footage from cameras in the area.

Subscribe to the newsletter

