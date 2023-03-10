Milan-Partizan 76-62 Milan puts it sixth, extends Partizan and continues its sensational but very difficult comeback towards the playoffs. After 30 minutes of battle comes the break for coach Messina’s men, the Napier-Baron-Davies axis overwhelms the resistance of the Serbs in the decisive quarter, the super defense Olimpia takes care of the rest and limits the attack of the Serbs to a modest 25% from the bow.

The race

—

Uphill start for Olimpia struggling against the traps of coach Obradovic, Punter (one of the great ex) signs the first mini extension of the match, 2-7. Lessort and the ex Varese Avramovic extend the streak of the Serbs, the triple by Nunnally (another well-known player at the Forum) seals Partizan’s lead to nine, 8-17. The Milanese comeback arrives, Ricci before the end of the fourth roars the triple that activates the red and white comeback. The totem is Hines, the recovery of the hosts rests on the shoulders of the great veteran of the Italian champions: the defense silences the feared Exum, the draw is by Melli, the overtaking by Baron, the partial 30-29 at the interval. Battle that continues even after the long break, the chess challenge between the two legendary coaches (Messina-Obradovic) stages the classic match in pure playoff style. Exum is unlocked among the guests but Milan doesn’t let go thanks also to the first triple by Voigtmann, 35-34. Lots of mistakes on both sides and a few too many turnovers, especially from the Serbs, a paw from LeDay (2+1 from the Texan) seems to relaunch the guests but Milan is ahead of the penultimate siren thanks to Pangos and the buzzer beater of an increasingly leading Napier, 49-46. The Forum pushes its favorites, the challenge climbs further but it is Olimpia who has a drop of energy more than Punter and his teammates. Napier doesn’t stop hitting in the opening of the fourth period, Davies also gets to work, Baron’s triple blows up the red and white fans, Tonut the maximum advantage 60-46. The reaction of the Belgrades was late, now Milan is incendiary and flies always dragged by the duo Baron-Davies. Final on velvet for the Italian champions and it’s a party.