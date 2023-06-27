Medical visits for the 18-year-old arriving on a free transfer from Saint-Etienne. It will be aggregated to Abate’s Primavera

Michael Antonelli

The few shots shared on social networks give an idea of ​​his profile. Noah Raveyre defines himself as “tough”, “disciplined”: his eyes are ice cold and his gaze is always focused. Born in 2005, he was identified by Milan several months ago to lock down the door in perspective: it is one of the first blows of the Devil’s summer, he underwent medical examinations at “La Madonnina” together with Marco Sportiello (also blocked for months) . He arrives at the Rossoneri on a free transfer from Saint-Etienne and his initial destination will be Abate’s Primavera.

the profile — Raveyre was born in Puy-en-Velay, a city of twenty thousand inhabitants in the Upper Loire, on June 22nd 2005 and a few days ago he turned 18. With his coming of age also came the jump to Milan, who had had their eyes on him for some time. Up to now, only one professional appearance has counted, 22 not exactly memorable minutes against Le Havre: on August 20 last year, the Batlles coach had sent him onto the field after the expulsion of the owner Green in a match to forget. closed with a 6-0 defeat and three goals conceded. He then spent the rest of the season with the Under 19 (to which he had arrived in 2021, from under age). See also This is how Puebla has done since its first season with Nicolás Larcamón

under mike’s wing — The class of 2005 will reinforce the Primavera, capable of reaching the semi-finals of the Youth League last season. At the same time, he will enrich the Rossoneri’s French colony, adding to the various Maignan, Kalulu, Hernandez and Giroud, to be taken as an example in the growth path. Prospective goalkeeper, Raveyre has been in France’s youth selections for some time and last year he won the Under-17 European Championship with Les Bleus: in Israel he was assistant to owner Olmeta, playing only one match in the group stage against Holland. With Abate’s boys he will be able to continue to grow. And at Milan, he will be able to closely observe the number one of France.