After the last no, that of Sevilla on Rafa Mir, the Rossoneri club broke the delay and focused on the Fiorentina forward who arrives on free loan

Luca Bianchin

Luka Jovic is the striker chosen by Milan in a crazy market final. He will arrive from Fiorentina on free loan: Milan will simply pay for his salary. The player is already in Milan for visits and signing. A name evaluated for a long time by the AC Milan club, put on the back burner during the day to follow other leads and returned to the news in the final, after the last no, that of Sevilla on Rafa Mir. Sevilla could not find a number 9 to replace Mir and said no to Milan’s offer for a loan with the right to buy. So, at 6pm, it was Jovic’s time.

During the day, Milan had also seen the negotiation for Patson Daka, the Leicester striker pursued in the morning, fade away. An operation that has gradually become more complicated due to the limited time available, not facilitated by the fact that Daka is a non-EU citizen. The candidacy of Tonny Sanabria from Turin, appreciated in Milan for his knowledge of the Italian championship, vanished before lunch and Luka Jovic, a candidate for some time, has never convinced Stefano Pioli.

THE NEWS — Meanwhile, a sensational background that emerged on CBS a little while ago is confirmed. In the last few hours, Milan attempted to take a loan with redemption from Lilla Jonathan David, an attempt that failed. The Canadian striker’s contract expires in 2025 and Milan has liked him a lot for years. For this crazy last day of August, the negotiation has vanished but David is already announced as one of the great objectives for 2024, when Milan will almost certainly have to take a starting central striker on the market. See also Cairo smiles: "Taurus, what a great start but let's keep our feet on the ground"

QUARTERBACK — Side note: in the last two days Milan have also probed the left-back market, with Borna Sosa among the interesting names, but have not found the opportunity they were looking for (and the Croatian has just closed with Ajax). A few hours from the end of the market, we are moving towards the promotion of Davide Bartesaghi, a youngster from the Primavera, to deputy Theo Hernandez. In the meantime, Ballo-Touré is moving towards permanence: Antwerp vanished, there was a poll by Celtic but without results.

ORIGIN— — Outgoing, Divock Origi goes to Nottingham Forest. The striker has always pushed to return to England. And he was satisfied.