Milan already works to ensure its future. The Serie A leader has found a formula that works, after unstable years and wants to continue in the progressive line that has led him to the current situation. Brahim Díaz is one of the keys to this. The talented footballer from Malaga alternates starting positions and substitutions, but always leaves flashes of quality. For this reason, the technical direction welcomes him to continue in San Siro and studies ways to tie up his stay. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, the idea of ​​the entity goes through three variables: extend its assignment, exercise the purchase option of about 25 million euros or try to negotiate with Real Madrid so that the price for its acquisition is lower.

The economic crisis is also hitting Italian clubs harshly and Milan is not in a position to pay a large sum for Brahim. Further, UEFA’s financial controls make the operation even more difficult. But the board is aware that the opportunity with the Malaga is unique: he is talented, he is 21 years old, he has adapted well in the dressing room, he does not have an exorbitant price, he did not have great experiences either in Madrid or Manchester and, above all , your home club need to deposit cash. It is no secret that the Madrid entity has Kylian Mbappé in its sights, but the coronavirus has hit the entity’s income hard.

In the complex equation they handle in Valdebebas’s offices, any euro that comes in is welcome. And now they know that Brahim, who barely had a few opportunities with Zinedine Zidane, is very much liked by Milan. Although the conditions could be renegotiated, the price set is still considerably low for the rossonero club to lower it by high percentages. Even so, always according to information from Corriere dello Sport, the position is to do everything possible so that the versatile Spanish attacker continues to wear the milanista shirt next season. It should be remembered that next June 30 you will have to return to the capital if they don’t reach an agreement before.

MIGUEL MEDINA (AFP)



Much more prominence than in Madrid

The objective of Real Madrid when he transferred Brahim to Milan, like the rest of his talents, is to establish himself as a starter in a foreign league. It has not been fulfilled to use, but it does have more participation than last season with Zinedine Zidane at the helm. The attacker disputed a total of ten games last season for a total of 206 minutes. Not even the excessive load of encounters due to the pandemic gave the international a place in the lower categories of the National Team. Of course, it was urgent to find him a destination and from the white club it was considered that his experiences in elite dressing rooms gave him enough knowledge to face the challenge of Milan without pressure.

Not only that. He is a cheeky and charismatic footballer, one of those who live off his technique and little by little must learn other variables and reinforce his physical condition. Said and done, Brahim serves to manage the games from the eleven or to revolutionize the game from the bench (he has already added 1,251 minutes this season). Pioli has used him in both ways. For example, in the Europa League he started as a starter in the first three group stage matches and entered as a revulsive in the other three. In Serie A, he alternates alignment with a benchmark from the bench. Furthermore, the technician is delighted with his alternative: He has already proven him as an offensive midfielder, winger on the left and winger on the right. His numbers have come, above all, in that figure of playmaker, the one most in line with his characteristics and in which he has played the most this season.

Milan explores the market

The Brahim affair, they regret in Milan, does not depend on the intention of the club. They are aware that Real Madrid can look for a new assignment, in another high-altitude team. You can also add him to the first roster, if there are casualties or as a refreshment to a veteran roster. Another possibility is that your talent leads other entities to pay a higher amount for getting your services. Given such a situation, in San Siro other possibilities are handled. The renewal of Çalhanoglu is a priority and the footsteps of Otavio, a Porto footballer, are closely observed.

In addition, in the Rossonera roadmap, there is another priority: find a substitute warranties for Theo Hernandez. The winger, also a former Real Madrid player, is one of the club’s franchise players. His football is based on power and the minute load affects his performance in the long run. Therefore, negotiations began for Matías Viña, left back of Palmeiras and recent champion of the Libertadores. The high price, estimated at about eight million euros, complicated the operation, although it is intended to resume in the summer market. If it is finally discarded, the other shuffled option is Junior firpo, currently in Barcelona. Meanwhile, there is a star on the horizon, which, in addition, ends contract: Florian Thauvin.