Elections Milan, Giuseppe Sala as new mayor. The center-left candidate was elected with 57.73% of the votes at the end of the ballot in the 1,248 sections. The center-right challenger Luca Bernardo stopped at 31.97%.

The other candidates totaled: Luigi Paragone, supported by Milan Paragone mayor and the Great North, 2.9%, Layla Pavone (M5s) 2.70%, Gabriele Antonio Mariani (Milan in the Municipality and Civica Ambienta list) on 1, 57%, Giorgio Goggi (Socialists of Milan and liberal Milan) 0.71%, Bianca Miriam Tedone (Power to the People) 0.57%, Mauro Festa (Gay Party) 0.46%, Teodosio De Bonis (3V ) 0.45%, Marco Muggiani (PCI) 0.29%, Alessandro Fabio Pascale (Communist Party) 0.27%, Bryant Biavaschi (Milan starts here) 0.18% and Natale Azzaretto (Communist Party of workers) 0.11%.