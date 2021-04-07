Time is short and the season is long for Milan. If when the course dawned the rossoneri They topped the table in Serie A, as the dates advance, he has seen how Inter de Conte passed him on the right (they are already eight points away and have one game less). Now their main concern is to resist in second position the overwhelm of Atalanta, Juventus and Napoles. Barely two points separate them from Gasperini’s and four from bianconeri and parthenopei. Nevertheless, in the offices the calendar also plays against him.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Hakan Calhanoglu and Zlatan Ibrahimovic terminate contract on June 30 and only the Swede has the renovation on track. The goalkeeper does not answer the last offer presented by Milan, of 8 million euros net. His agent, Mino Raiola, asks for 10, so that difference distances Buffon’s heir in the Azzurra San Siro, for now. The Gazzetta He explains that the agent has an offer from another team that reaches 12 million per season. A situation very similar to that experienced by the playmaker, a Calhanoglu who has become the team’s thermometer.

Calhanoglu, unbridgeable distance?

The distance between Hakan’s request (5 million euros not counting bonuses) and Milan’s (4 million) did not seem insurmountable, but according to reports Sky Sport Italia, the rossoneri they have planted. The amount offered is the final proposal and the Turk, although willing to file his claims, at no time would he be willing to lose his pulse so clearly. Given this remoteness of positions, in addition, Juventus appears.

In Turin they are hungry for talent and having a footballer of the quality of Calhanoglu at zero cost is gaining strength. Thus, His proposal would fulfill Hakan’s wish. Giving Cristiano Ronaldo collateral partners is a fundamental adventure for next year if they want to avoid losing the Portuguese star. Achieving it without investing money from the box, taking into account the financial situation of the club, would be great news.Hence the interest echoed by the aforementioned Italian media.

Even though the Vecchia Signora not the only interested team in the great season performed by Calhanoglu. Their 7 goals and 11 assists they give statistical consistency to his enormous precision on the right foot, shown in previous flashes in progress and endowed with regularity in the present. At 27, he is in the prime of his career. A) Yes, Chelsea and Arsenal will try to fish in the troubled waters of Milan. But his offers, from an economic point of view, are less lucrative than the one presented by Juve. June is on top and Milan does not stop grow dwarfs.