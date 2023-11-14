Long live Olivier Giroud, it’s clear. But there is another equally clear thing: it is not possible, for a team whose declared objectives are the championship and the direct elimination phase in the Champions League, to pray every week with folded hands that Oly does not receive – at best – the cold. Because this is the situation, and it was like this last season too. Milan don’t have a real backup center forward, they don’t have a credible alternative to their 37-year-old French senator and therefore they need to move – really move – on the market. Better if already in January, although it will be very complicated since the club’s financial strategy does not foresee huge expenses in the repair market. The names in the notebook, however, are currently three: Jonathan David23 year old from Lille; Akor Adams23 year old from Montpellier; Serhou Guirassy27 year old from Stuttgart.