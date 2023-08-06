The Milan revolution has no equal in Italy and few competitors in Europe. No big player – at least so far – has changed as much as the Rossoneri (NB: considering the signings and not the various returns from loans, as in the case of Brahim at Real). The Devil has formalized eight deals since the beginning of the summer: from Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic to Chukwueze and Musah, passing through the various Okafor and Reijnders, Furlani and Moncada have reinvested the money collected from the sale of Tonali in the market to offer Pioli alternatives and a deeper rose. In Serie A, the one who has implemented the most substantial restyling among the greats is Inter with 5 additions (Di Gennaro, Bisseck, Cuadrado, Frattesi and Thuram, waiting for Sommer and Samardzic), while Lazio are still waiting for official announcements of Kamada and Castellanos (with Isaksen one step away) and Roma are waiting for news in attack after the trio of operations closed by Tiago Pinto (Aouar, Ndicka and Kristensen). While waiting for Scamacca, Atalanta are at 4 points so far, while Juve have brought only Weah to Turin and to date, Napoli, the Italian champions, have not made any signings (Natan, the defender chosen to replace Kim, will arrive from Bragantino) .