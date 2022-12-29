The Frenchman returns to Milanello, the club and the agents will meet soon to define the extension. In January the announcement of the signing
Milan and Giroud will be together from tomorrow and for much longer to come. Olivier will return to Milanello in the afternoon: one of the team’s trainers will welcome him at the sports centre, while the rest of the group will fly to Holland for the last international test before the championship resumes.
#MilanGiroud #agreement #Olivier #renews #meeting #shortly
Leave a Reply