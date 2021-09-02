Olivier Giroud positive at Covid. AC Milan confirmed this with an official note, communicating the result of a molecular swab carried out at home. The 34-year-old French striker, fresh from the brace against Cagliari at San Siro, is doing well and is in fiduciary isolation. The competent health authorities were immediately notified. The Rossoneri club adds that, after the championship match, Giroud no longer had any contact with the rest of the team: the hope is that no other player has contracted the virus.

Towards Lazio

–

The positivity of Giroud – who had not been called up by France for this round of international matches – potentially creates a problem for Stefano Pioli in view of the match against Lazio, scheduled for 12 September. If the Frenchman does not recover in time, the Rossoneri coach will have to consider whether to deploy the returning Ibrahimovic from the start (risky choice), trust a Pellegri still in the process of settling in or more likely to advance Rebic or Leao in the role of first striker.