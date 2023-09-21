A summer transfer market aimed at attacking the Scudetto. But the more matches go by, the bigger the question mark becomes over deputy Giroud, the only unconvincing move by the Rossoneri management in the revolution that gave Pioli a team that wants a second star. Milan got rid of the impalpable – and golden contract – Origi, but having dragged out the negotiations with the fox Taremi, and then having to give up the Iranian number 9, is a mistake that should not have been made.

second choice

—

Luka Jovic, taken on the market gong, was not at the top of Furlani and Moncada’s wish list and this is clear to everyone: he was (just) the easiest to get. But Milan needed another center forward with goals in his pocket: Giroud at almost 37 years of age can no longer be the indispensable one, his replacement had to be a certainty. And instead Jovic is a gamble: talent yes, but continuity lost between Madrid and Florence after the success at Eintracht Frankfurt. 25 shots weren’t enough against Newcastle, the fact that he watched the match from the bench suggests that Pioli also has some doubts. And Okafor? He played 4 games in Serie A but was never memorable. The Swiss is not the number 9 who can replace Giroud due to his characteristics, he is more of an alternative to Leao. But for today’s Devil the problem remains.