Another serious road accident in the center of Milan: a very serious 26-year-old girl hit by a large-engined Ducati motorcycle as she was crossing the street. The young woman hit her head violently on the asphalt. The 32-year-old motorcyclist would have attempted a desperate braking but without being able to avoid the extremely violent impact. As she fell, she hit her head and lost consciousness.

The 26-year-old girl was hit by a motorcycle in via Fatebenefratelli, shortly after the intersection with piazza Cavour near the police headquarters. The accident happened around 7pm yesterday.

According to the reconstruction of the accident, it seems that the girl crossed the road on foot at a point where there are no pedestrian crossings when she was hit by a motorcycle, a Ducati. The young woman is in very serious conditions at the Niguarda hospital, the centaur is not serious, in yellow code at the Policlinico.