The Rossoneri's 2023 is not over yet (Salernitana and Sassuolo are the last stops before the finish line), but in the meantime “the warmest wishes” for a happy holiday season arrive from Gerry Cardinale. The number one of RedBird and owner of Milan takes stock of the season which has had the “right dose of positive aspects as well as challenges”. A first assessment? “I am not satisfied with our current position in Serie A or the Champions League”, says the Rossoneri owner. But “sports competition is a marathon, not a sprint” and “continuity and coherence are virtues”. The goals for the coming year? Gerry Cardinale underlines: “We are still in contention for the top of Serie A” and looking outside Italy we need to “advance in the Europa League”.



Dear all Rossoneri,

As the end of 2023 approaches, I would like to send you the warmest wishes for the upcoming holidays from all of us at RedBird and AC Milan. Like every year, the first part of our sporting season so far has had its fair share of positives as well as challenges. As we enter winter break, we are still in contention for the top of Serie A and, despite not having made it through to the Champions League, now our goal is to advance to the Europa League.

Like all of you, I am not satisfied with our current position in Serie A or the Champions League, but I know from my decades in sport that sporting competition is a marathon, not a sprint, and that continuity and coherence are virtues. Since we took ownership of AC Milan more than a year ago, we have sought to find the right balance between the immediacy of victory and the creation of the foundations that will ensure a return to the legacy of champions that AC Milan achieved long before the our property.

European sport and football are emotionally charged, and this is also the great beauty of football. But emotion cannot prevail for those who, like us, have the responsibility of making decisions that combine the immediacy of victory with the construction of the foundations that will guarantee the return to the heritage of the trophies that Milan had won long before ours. I arrive. For our fans and our team, we will continue to bring the best of our strengths to AC Milan both on and off the pitch – and if we do it well, with consistency and professionalism, then AC Milan will really have the chance to achieve its goals in Serie A and Europe.

The great thing about European football is that it is the ultimate team sport, and this team includes the fans, along with our players, coaching staff, management and ownership. All of us on this team want the same thing: to win, to be number one, to be champions of Italy and champions of Europe. There is no ambiguity in this and it is not possible to settle for anything less. But European football today has never been so competitive, with more money – individual, institutional, sovereign – chasing trophies with an outcome that is never certain. But you can't win championships with money alone. To be successful, both in the short term but also, importantly, in the long term, we should focus on smarter, more creative and more disciplined spending than our competitors.

Therefore, during the holiday break all of us at AC Milan will reflect with full awareness on what we have done well and, above all, on what we have not done well and that we need to improve. As with all we do, we will take our urgency to improve and blend it with thoughtful, methodical analysis that balances change with building a foundation. Our goal is not to win every now and then, but to win consistently and for a long time. This is what our fans, our players and our coaching staff expect from ownership, and this is what we will give them. Without a doubt we will continue to make all possible improvements to be more competitive on the pitch and increase the financial resources to invest further in the club off the pitch.

On behalf of our players, coaching staff and Casa Milan team, I want to thank our loyal and unwavering fans for their continued support and for their constant drive to honor the coat of arms of this historic Club with the highest goals. I wish serenity to each of them, and to the entire ever-growing family of Milanisti.

Forza Milan, always!

Gerry Cardinale

