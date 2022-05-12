Ivan Gazidis, Milan CEO, spoke through the Rossoneri Twitch channel. These are the declarations

Ivan Gazidis, Milan CEO, spoke through the club’s official Twitch channel. Greetings to the fans and to the whole Rossoneri family. These are the declarations.

On Milan-Atalanta: “We are all thinking about this great match. But I would like to say, heartily, thanks to our fans because on Sunday at San Siro we will reach one million appearances since the start of the season. And this is unbelievable. It is support that has given us great strength this season. This unity, pride, gives us confidence and we all look forward to Sunday. “

On fans around the world: “We have more than 500 million fans in the world, in fact on Sunday there will be 10 thousand at San Siro from abroad. Also this season I believe that 192 different countries have represented in the stadium. This feeling of being part of a big family , but a family that gives us personal feelings. Even away from home. It’s incredible: in the cold, at night, in the rain, everywhere, we felt this support, this strength. That’s why I think this season would not have been possible without this sense of units “. See also Colombia National Team: the paradisiacal day of the president of the Federation

On the fans as the absolute protagonists of the season: “Absolutely yes. Not just for a match, but always. We felt this feeling. The team, the players, the coach, the staff … Everyone felt this support.”

On the sentiment of the fans: “Something special. It doesn’t happen often. For me this unity is the strength of a great club like Milan. With this strength, unity, everything is possible. I believe in this club, in these players, in this ability to overcome these challenges. Now we have difficult challenges ahead of us, but at the same time we have confidence and strength. This strength is also the strength of our fans. “

Again on Milan-Atalanta: “I feel like our fans”.

Passion ‘pulled you in’: “It is true, it is special. This feeling and pride does not exist in all clubs. For me it is a great pleasure to see this club with this unity.”

Today she was at Milanello: “I find the players focused, but also calm. Game after game with confidence, with emotion, and they believe in their skills. Now it is necessary to take this great opportunity with positivity. I do not feel fear, but a great desire to cheer.” See also Militão: "Ancelotti has given me the confidence that every player needs"

