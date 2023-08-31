Milan – She was raped by a group of five guys last September in an abundant sports facility in the Bonola district of Milan. The police arrested one of the alleged perpetrators in Rimini, a twenty-one-year-old Egyptian, on whom a precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge of the Lombard capital, Patrizia Nobile, was pending.

It was an educator with whom the young woman had confided months after the violence who reported the episode to the “Protection of the family, minors and other vulnerable subjects” department of the Milan prosecutor’s office. The next ones Mobile Squad investigations with the victim’s story and the analysis of the printouts, they traced the five attackers, including two minors at the time of the events. The young woman – from what she learned – lived on the street and slept in the same building as her captors. One night last September, her group allegedly attacked and abused her. In the protected hearing the girl gave a coherent story in which she provided precise indications and descriptions of the attackers. Useful elements that led the investigators of the flying squad, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Elisa Calanducci, to search among the young people who hung out in the area. During the investigation, two of the three adults were expelled from Italy. The other two minors were reported on the loose to the juvenile prosecutor’s office.